Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 373,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.
In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $41,634.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 144.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,994,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,914 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,084,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,715,000 after purchasing an additional 135,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,379,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $17,318,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
Read More: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.