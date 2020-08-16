Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 373,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $41,634.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 144.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,994,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,914 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,084,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,715,000 after purchasing an additional 135,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,379,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $17,318,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.57 and a beta of -0.15. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.