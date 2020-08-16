Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.64. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 41,068.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,511,373 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284,687 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 9,570,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,494 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $70,747,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,863 shares during the period.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

