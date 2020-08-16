Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

CADE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorp from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens raised Cadence Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.78.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $18.28.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.63%.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $175,551. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,192,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 313,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after buying an additional 310,964 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,428,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after buying an additional 1,986,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 208,627 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

