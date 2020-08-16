Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.69% from the company’s previous close.

CACI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caci International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.64.

Get Caci International alerts:

NYSE CACI opened at $229.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.62. Caci International has a 52-week low of $156.15 and a 52-week high of $288.59.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caci International will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,397,437.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,954.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $34,335.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,268. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caci International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,173,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caci International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 127,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,707,000 after buying an additional 16,927 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Caci International by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Caci International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.