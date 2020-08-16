Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 4,050 Shares of XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $70,227.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

XOMA opened at $19.32 on Friday. XOMA Corp has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.15.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that XOMA Corp will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on XOMA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. XOMA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in XOMA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth $988,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in XOMA by 45.2% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,772 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth $74,000. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

