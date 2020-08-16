Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 4,050 Shares of XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $70,227.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
XOMA opened at $19.32 on Friday. XOMA Corp has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.15.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that XOMA Corp will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in XOMA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth $988,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in XOMA by 45.2% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,772 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth $74,000. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About XOMA
XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.
Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.