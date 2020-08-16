Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s current price.

BG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. Bunge has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 3.6% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 23.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 13.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.