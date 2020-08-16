Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $31.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.48.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $37,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,097 shares of company stock worth $1,214,972 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soapstone Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.1% during the second quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $21,676,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,517,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,561,000 after acquiring an additional 231,730 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

