BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 42.72%.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

Separately, ValuEngine cut BSQUARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Value Fund Lp Palogic acquired 67,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,465.92. In the last quarter, insiders bought 85,629 shares of company stock worth $110,865. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

