Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.83.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.56. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $243,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,043,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,448. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 33,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

