Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.48.

BAM stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 68,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

