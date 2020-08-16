Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAM. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.