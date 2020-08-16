Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.48.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.