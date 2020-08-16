Brokerages Expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.20). Otonomy reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Otonomy in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Otonomy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Otonomy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Otonomy by 156.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIC opened at $3.36 on Friday. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

