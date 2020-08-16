Brokerages Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. Vipshop reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 8.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 52.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vipshop by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $22.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

