Brokerages Anticipate BG Staffing Inc (NASDAQ:BGSF) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BG Staffing Inc (NASDAQ:BGSF) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings. BG Staffing reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BG Staffing.

BG Staffing (NASDAQ:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.89 million.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BG Staffing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ BGSF opened at $11.24 on Thursday. BG Staffing has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

