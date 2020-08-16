Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

