Brett Mitchell Purchases 2,500,000 Shares of MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:MXC) Stock

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:MXC) insider Brett Mitchell acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($42,857.14).

Brett Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Brett Mitchell acquired 555,554 shares of MGC Pharmaceuticals stock.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a one year low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a one year high of A$0.05 ($0.04). The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, produces and supplies medicinal cannabis products in Australia, Slovenia, and other European countries. It is developing phytocannabinoid as active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for medicinal cannabis products. The company offers MGC MX201 for relief from nausea, vomiting, pain related to chemotherapy treatment, and Tourette syndrome disorder; and MGC MX21 for acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), weight loss CAC, and the enhancement of appetite or relief from gastrointestinal vomiting and symptoms, and Parkinson's disease.

