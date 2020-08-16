Brent Neidig Sells 260 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Brent Neidig sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $21,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $83.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.94.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,167 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
