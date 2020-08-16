Brent Neidig Sells 260 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Brent Neidig sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $21,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $83.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on USNA. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,167 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

