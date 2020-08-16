Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report earnings per share of $1.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Boston Properties reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.64.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Koop acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 279,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 110,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $86.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $102.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

