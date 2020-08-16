Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino Sells 1,400 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. Southern Copper Corp has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $46.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 31.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,917,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,311,000 after acquiring an additional 215,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 90.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,716,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after acquiring an additional 814,913 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.5% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,282,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 11.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,222,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 121,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

