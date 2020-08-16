Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. BofA Securities raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, CEO David J. Deno acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,540. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Jana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% during the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 7,985,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 223,597 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 116.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,465,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 787,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 140,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 314,976 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLMN stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

