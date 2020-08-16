Blockpass (PASS) Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Blockpass token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $189,441.53 and $1,643.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00162400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.49 or 0.01861608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00194998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00126497 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

