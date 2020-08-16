Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 645.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

About Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

