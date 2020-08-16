Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Holdings Lowered by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 875,618 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.13% of Blackrock Capital Investment worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,857 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $202.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 133.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other news, CEO James Keenan acquired 24,076 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $64,282.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 262,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,818.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKCC. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

