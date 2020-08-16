Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,630,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,786,000 after purchasing an additional 188,678 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Black Knight by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,332,000 after purchasing an additional 282,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,236 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Black Knight by 55.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,456,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 519,618 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Black Knight by 26.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 276,421 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $79.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.86. Black Knight Inc has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $81.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.10.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.