BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.81.

Shares of BJ opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. BJs Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $928,052.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,065.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $208,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $760,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $12,951,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 192.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 155,758 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 3,048.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 92.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,511 shares during the period.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

