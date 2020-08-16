BitcoinHD Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.58 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $30.84 million and $13.58 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for $5.07 or 0.00042992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Coineal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00162676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.01864454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00194867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00126580 BTC.

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

BitcoinHD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

