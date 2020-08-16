BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BioCardia stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,191.28% and a negative return on equity of 423.10%.

In other news, Director Jim L. Allen acquired 142,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 668,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BioCardia Inc (OTCMKTS:BCDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.35% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

