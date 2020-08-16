BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Announces Earnings Results

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32), Bloomberg Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,191.28% and a negative return on equity of 423.10%.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCDA opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.25.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
BioCardia Company Profile
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.
