BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Announces Earnings Results

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32), Bloomberg Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,191.28% and a negative return on equity of 423.10%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCDA opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Jim L. Allen bought 142,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

