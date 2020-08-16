BIO-TECHNE Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:TECH)

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

BIO-TECHNE has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BIO-TECHNE to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

TECH stock opened at $261.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. BIO-TECHNE has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $286.68.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.44.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total value of $2,952,287.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,287.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total value of $699,475.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,121 shares of company stock worth $10,980,262 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.