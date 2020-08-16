BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Issues Earnings Results

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 721.57% and a negative return on equity of 562.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ BKYI opened at $0.74 on Friday. BIO-key International has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-key International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

