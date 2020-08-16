Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Announces Earnings Results

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bimini Capital Managment had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 94.91%.
Shares of BMNM stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.59. Bimini Capital Managment has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.74.
Bimini Capital Managment Company Profile
See Also: What is an overbought condition?
