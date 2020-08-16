Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Announces Earnings Results

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bimini Capital Managment had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 94.91%.

Shares of BMNM stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.59. Bimini Capital Managment has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.74.

Bimini Capital Managment Company Profile

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

