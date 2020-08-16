BidaskClub Upgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryanair from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

RYAAY stock opened at $77.57 on Thursday. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,333,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

