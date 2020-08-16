BidaskClub Lowers Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

