BidaskClub Lowers Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Blackbaud by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,189,000 after purchasing an additional 590,492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,190,000 after purchasing an additional 328,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Blackbaud by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 299,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 327,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 292,436 shares in the last quarter.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

