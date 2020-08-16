BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Sells $24,851.70 in Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Ron Bentsur sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $24,851.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,917 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $30,829.59.

On Monday, August 10th, Ron Bentsur sold 3,437 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $18,628.54.

On Friday, August 7th, Ron Bentsur sold 10,222 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $54,687.70.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Ron Bentsur sold 3,619 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $22,293.04.

On Monday, August 3rd, Ron Bentsur sold 6,682 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $41,428.40.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,343 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $26,752.88.

XAIR opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. BeyondAirInc . has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative net margin of 203.22% and a negative return on equity of 152.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price target on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

