BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Sells $18,628.54 in Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Ron Bentsur sold 3,437 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $18,628.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,689 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $24,851.70.

On Monday, July 27th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,917 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $30,829.59.

On Friday, August 7th, Ron Bentsur sold 10,222 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $54,687.70.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Ron Bentsur sold 3,619 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $22,293.04.

On Monday, August 3rd, Ron Bentsur sold 6,682 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $41,428.40.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,343 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $26,752.88.

XAIR stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BeyondAirInc . has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.67.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative net margin of 203.22% and a negative return on equity of 152.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondAirInc . during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BeyondAirInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BeyondAirInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BeyondAirInc . during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondAirInc . during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

