Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,963 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 132.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 45,102 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 148.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after buying an additional 1,081,959 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 8,544.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $5,931,000. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $673,571.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $12,099,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,668,461 shares of company stock valued at $46,669,641.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $34.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 1.95. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

