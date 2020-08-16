Benchmark Increases NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $520.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $435.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NTES. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.25.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $461.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. NetEase has a 1 year low of $243.90 and a 1 year high of $503.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

