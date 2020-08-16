Bela (BELA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 29.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Bela has a market cap of $95,370.76 and approximately $25.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bela has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bela token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bela alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00516120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000799 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Bela Token Profile

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 53,832,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,586,506 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.