Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €149.44 ($175.82).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BC8 shares. Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €162.00 ($190.59) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of BC8 opened at €159.70 ($187.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €163.30 and a 200-day moving average of €141.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 52 week high of €171.70 ($202.00).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.