Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $0.70 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.72.

NYSE:BTE opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $297.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Baytex Energy by 153.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 179,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in Baytex Energy by 21.1% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 605,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

