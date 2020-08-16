Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Director Acquires $25,107.50 in Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Director William C. Wampler, Jr. acquired 2,750 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $25,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $159,674.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $93.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.54. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 84.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSET. TheStreet lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

