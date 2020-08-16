Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of OZK opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.03. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a $0.273 dividend. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

