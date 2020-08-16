Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

BSMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BofA Securities raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of BSMX stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 818.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 351,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,364,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,052,000 after acquiring an additional 170,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 402,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 48,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

