Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Up 21.9% in January

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 992,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Brasil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of BSBR opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. Banco Santander Brasil has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

