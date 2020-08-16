Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.57. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 389,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr during the first quarter worth $152,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.6% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 35.2% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 165,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

