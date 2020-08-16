AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds and aesthetics indications. AVITA Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as AVITA Medical Limited, is based in Valencia, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AVITA MED LTD/S from $9.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AVITA MED LTD/S has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.22. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $55.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the second quarter valued at $145,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AVITA MED LTD/S by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

