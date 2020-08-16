Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATHM. Macquarie downgraded shares of Autohome from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $91.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, China International Capital upgraded shares of Autohome to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.58.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $87.48 on Thursday. Autohome has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $100.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

