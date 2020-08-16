Ausgold Ltd (ASX:AUC) Insider Acquires A$22,859.28 in Stock

Ausgold Ltd (ASX:AUC) insider Richard Lockwood acquired 519,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,859.28 ($16,328.05).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.67. Ausgold Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of A$0.05 ($0.04).

About Ausgold

Ausgold Limited operates as an exploration and development company. The company explores for gold and other precious metals, as well as copper, iron, nickel, and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the Katanning Gold Project, which covers 4,031 square kilometers located in Katanning greenstone belt in south-western Western Australia.

